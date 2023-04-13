Helping Low Wage Workers & Families Recover from the Pandemic

UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Roberta Gassman Lecture April 13 @ 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

“Helping Low Wage Workers & Families Recover from the Pandemic” by Dr. Anna Gassman-Pines, professor of public policy, psychology & neuroscience, Duke University.

Union South, free & open to the public. Appetizers & cash bar following lecture. CEUs awarded if requested.

