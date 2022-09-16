The Heroic Trio

media release: Hong Kong | 1993 | DCP | 83 min. | Cantonese with English subtitles

Director: Johnnie To; Cast: Maggie Cheung, Michelle Yeoh, Anita Mui

Initially on opposing sides, Wonder Woman (Mui), Thief Catcher (Cheung), and Invisible Girl (Yeoh) unite their ass-kicking special skills to defeat a creepy eunuch and his plan to bring back the Ming Dynasty. The dizzying action in this Hong Kong classic is the trademark of both director To and producer Tsui Hark. A newly restored 4K DCP will be screened.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times.