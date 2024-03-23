media release: Japan | 1963 | 35mm | 143 min. | Japanese with English subtitles

Director: Akira Kurosawa

Cast: Toshiro Mifune, Tatsuya Nakadai, Takashi Shimura

Mifune stars as Gondo, a wealthy shoe company executive who is told his son has been kidnapped. As he begins rounding up his entire fortune to pay the huge ransom, Gondo realizes the kidnapper has snatched his chauffeur’s son by mistake! This gritty, screw-tightening thriller, based on an American novel by Ed McBain, is, along with Ikiru, the best of Kurosawa’s non-period pictures. High and Low’s plot and moral dilemmas recently inspired Steven Soderbergh’s series Full Circle. Presented with the support of the Center for East Asian Studies at UW Madison.

