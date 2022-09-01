High Blood Pressure in Pregnancy & Beyond

media release: Virtual event - register here

Presented by Dr. Kara Hoppe, Maternal-Fetal Medicine

High blood pressure is common during pregnancy and following birth: up to 20% of new moms in Wisconsin have high blood pressure. People also experience other serious, less common complications of pregnancy like preeclampsia.

Join experts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology for a free community talk on Thursday, September 1 to learn about the signs and symptoms of high blood pressure during pregnancy and after birth, the latest research on high blood pressure treatment during pregnancy, and need-to-know information on having the healthiest pregnancy possible. Bring your questions about blood pressure and pregnancy for a Q&A with Dr. Kara Hoppe after the presentation!

Dr. Hoppe is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine specialist in the University of Wisconsin Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She created the Meriter Hospital Staying Healthy After Childbirth program, an innovative program that helps new moms with high blood pressure safely monitor and treat their high blood pressure from the comfort of their home.

Sign up today for this free event and invite your friends!