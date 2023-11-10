media release: A series of events bridging campus & community to celebrate our Hip Hop roots in the Midwest. Supporting the next generation of performers, activists and community leaders, charting the paths to a brighter future. Hip Hop Midwest Healing Circle 2023 is co-produced by Peggy Choy & Lacouir Yancey and co-hosted by the UW-Madison School of Education’s Office of Professional Learning and Community Education (PLACE). This partnership was made possible by the generosity of the School of Education Dean’s Office.

November 10, 2023: Roots of the fruits, Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue

4:00 – 5:30 pm Panel: Roots to the Fruits of Hip Hop, by Kamau Rashid & Lacouir Yancey; mModerated by Langston Collin Wilkins4028

November 11, 2023: Fruits of the Roots, Madison Youth Arts Center, 1055 E. Mifflin St.

12:00 – 5:30 pm: Workshops with Master Teachers: CM huu nguyen – Capoeira Angola; Turbo Roc – Top Roc & Breakin; Jr ammo – Hip Hop Dance & Krumping; Healing Cypher & Preformance

5:30 – 8:00pm Healing Cypher & Performance hosted by Lacouir “Spirit” Yancey, with special headliner: J25. Also featuring Adem Tesfaye, Bboy Spirit of the Soul Hydraulics Crew, DJ Vilas Park Sniper, Dr. Roberto "HPMC" Rivera, Emcee Thee, S Boogie, Jr. ammo & teh Hitterz Collective, Peggy "Nin-Jah" Choy, Yorel Lashley