Ho-Chunk Nation Flag-Raising

media release: On Nov. 5, the University of Wisconsin–Madison will fly the flag of the Ho-Chunk Nation atop Bascom Hall, part of an ongoing commitment to educate the campus community about First Nations history and to recognize the land as the ancestral home of the Ho-Chunk. The flag will be raised during a ceremony open to the public. This will be the first time in the university’s history that the Ho-Chunk Nation’s flag will fly above Bascom Hall. It also will be the first time the university will show respect to another nation by flying that nation’s flag for a day along with the U.S. flag and the Wisconsin state flag.

WHEN: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

WHERE: The outdoor ceremony will be held on Bascom Hill in front of Bascom Hall. (In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be inside nearby Van Vleck Hall, 480 Lincoln Drive.) There will be limited seating for about 75 invited guests; others are welcome to view the ceremony from public spaces on Bascom Hill. Ho-Chunk Nation requests that certain ceremonial elements of the program not be photographed or filmed, such as prayers and honor songs. More instructions will be offered during the program. The public also is welcome to observe the lowering of the flags at 4 p.m.

SPEAKERS: Chancellor Rebecca Blank will welcome several members of the Ho-Chunk Nation to campus for the event, including Vice President Karena Thundercloud, the Wisconsin Dells Singers and members of Sanford WhiteEagle Legion Post 556. Blank and Thundercloud will give remarks at the 10 a.m. ceremony, as will Aaron Bird Bear, director of tribal relations for UW–Madison. The invocation will be provided by Ho-Chunk Traditional Chief Clayton Winneshiek. The morning ceremony is expected to last about 45 minutes.