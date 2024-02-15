media release: The Wisconsin Alumni Association welcomes Plaenert-Bascom Professor of History Stephen Kantrowitz to explore the history of Ho-Chunk perseverance and how their stories have shaped the world we live in today. His presentation will focus on how during the 1820s and 1830s, the United States seized the entirety of the Ho-Chunk people’s ancestral homeland and repeatedly tried to exile them west. Despite this, Ho-Chunk people persisted, resisted, and ultimately re-established a claim to live in Wisconsin, where they remain today. Please join us at Wisconsin Idea Spotlight: The Ho-Chunk Struggle against Removal from Wisconsin to learn about and better understand the shared history of the land the university occupies. A reception with refreshments will precede the program, and an audience Q & A session will follow. This is a free event, but registration is required.

A Room of One’s Own is providing copies of Professor Kantrowitz’s book, Citizens of a Stolen Land: A Ho-Chunk History of the Nineteenth-Century of the United States, for purchase. Professor Kantrowitz will sign books at the conclusion of the event.