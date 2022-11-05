Mad Gaffers & UW Glass Holiday Sale

to

Buy Tickets

UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Mad Gaffers and UW Glass invite you to the first Blow Your Own Event and Holiday Sale this year!

Come experience glassblowing! Under the guidance of a Mad Gaffer, participants choose custom colors and inflate their very own glass ornament! Advanced $50 ticket purchase required and available now at https://MadGaffers.as.me/ for slots on November 5, 9am-5pm. (In the likely event this sells out, please keep your eyes peeled for our second BYO event in mid-December!)

Pick up the perfect, hand-crafted gift for a loved one, or have a hand in crafting one yourself at Mad Gaffer’s “Blow Your Own” Event, where participants engage in blowing their own unique glass ornament.

Info

UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Crafts
Art Exhibits & Events
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - Mad Gaffers & UW Glass Holiday Sale - 2022-11-05 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mad Gaffers & UW Glass Holiday Sale - 2022-11-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mad Gaffers & UW Glass Holiday Sale - 2022-11-05 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mad Gaffers & UW Glass Holiday Sale - 2022-11-05 09:00:00 ical