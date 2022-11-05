Mad Gaffers & UW Glass Holiday Sale
to
UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Mad Gaffers and UW Glass invite you to the first Blow Your Own Event and Holiday Sale this year!
Come experience glassblowing! Under the guidance of a Mad Gaffer, participants choose custom colors and inflate their very own glass ornament! Advanced $50 ticket purchase required and available now at https://MadGaffers.as.me/
Pick up the perfect, hand-crafted gift for a loved one, or have a hand in crafting one yourself at Mad Gaffer’s “Blow Your Own” Event, where participants engage in blowing their own unique glass ornament.