Mad Gaffers & UW Glass Holiday Sale

press release: Mad Gaffers and UW Glass invite you to the first Blow Your Own Event and Holiday Sale this year!

Come experience glassblowing! Under the guidance of a Mad Gaffer, participants choose custom colors and inflate their very own glass ornament! Advanced $50 ticket purchase required and available now at https://MadGaffers.as.me/ for slots on November 5, 9am-5pm. (In the likely event this sells out, please keep your eyes peeled for our second BYO event in mid-December!)

Pick up the perfect, hand-crafted gift for a loved one, or have a hand in crafting one yourself at Mad Gaffer’s “Blow Your Own” Event, where participants engage in blowing their own unique glass ornament.