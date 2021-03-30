press release: Global Health Tuesday webinars resume on January 26.

Hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Global Health Institute (GHI), the monthly webinars host researchers and practitioners from campus and across the world. The speakers showcase the complexity of global health challenges and the many kinds of expertise needed to address them. By sharing their experiences, these guests provide insights into global health, encourage conversation and help connect colleagues locally and globally.

March 30, 8:00-9:00 a.m. (NOTE SPECIAL TIME)

“Holistic Healing Within Community: Global Mental Health Perspectives during COVID-19.”

In October 2020, the sixth International East Africa Psychology Conference provided an opportunity for a collaborative learning community to convene in a modified in-person and virtual format under the theme “Holistic Healing Within Community: Bridging Home, School, and the Workplace around The Globe during COVID-19.” The bio-psycho-social model of holistic healing, used to promote psychological well-being in general and particularly in the midst of a pandemic, was central to the conference. GHI Associate Director Lori DiPrete Brown will moderate the webinar with participants from Wisconsin and across the globe. Register here.