media release: The UW-Madison Dance Department and Jin-Wen Yu Dance present "Home Wandering,” a two-part concert of new contemporary dance, and older award-winning work by Professor Jin-Wen Yu, October 13-15. The first half of the program, created and performed over the summer in Taipei with six Taiwanese dancers, explores the surrealistic feel of our return to daily life after a pandemic period filled with great lengths of time alone and limited space. In this concert, Yu expands the work, and replicates the other-worldly experience of the original with seven talented UW-Madison local and student dancers in the H'Doubler Performance Space.

The second half of the concert with include four award-winning works created in the end of last century including the quintet "Un-concealing" (1995), a contemporary rendition of a Chinese martial art fan dance which was a gala concert winner at the regional American College Dance Association (ACDA) in 1998. Yu will also present "Drifting" (1997), a national ACDA gala concert winner in 2000, and "First Fall" (1996), a regional ACDA gala concert winner in 1998. A duet excerpted from his "Which One is Pink?" (2000), based on the music of “The Dark Side of Moon” by Pink Floyd will also be performed.

Concertgoers on Friday are invited to a reception in the Virginia Harrison Parlor with Yu and his cast immediately following the performance.

PERFORMANCES: THU OCT 13 and FRI OCT 14 at 8:00 p.m; SAT OCT 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets at the Campus Arts Box Office, 1st floor Memorial Union or online at artsticketing.wisc.edu, $24 general admission and $18 students and seniors. Tickets can also be purchased at the door one hour before the performances.

This concert was made possible with support from the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education & the UW Foundation.