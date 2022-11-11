Hoofer Riding Club Clinics

media release: The Hoofer Riding Club will host an equestrian riding clinic and symposium led by internationally renowned equestrian coach, clinician and author Daniel Stewart at The Horse First Farm in Brooklyn, Wis., Nov 12-13.

Open to all to register, the event offers riders the opportunity to advance their equestrian skills through coaching by someone with 40 years of equestrian experience. Stewart is regarded as one of the world’s leading experts on equestrian psychology, athletics, and performance.

The event includes catered lunch each day. The schedule is as follows:

Nov. 12

1-5 p.m. dressage clinics

5-6 p.m. sport psychology seminar

6-7 p.m. book signing and celebration

Nov. 13

8 a.m.-noon jumping clinics

Noon-1 p.m. rider fitness bootcamp

1-1:30 p.m. Q&A

Participants can register as a rider, who participates in the learning, or as an auditor, who observes riders’ learning. Riders and auditors can register for one or both days.

Stewart works to create empowering and motivating learning environments, combining his degree in physical education and riding experience. He helps thousands of riders each year achieve new levels of their equestrian skills.

“With opportunities to watch or to do hands-on learning, the riding clinic and symposium is the perfect opportunity for everyone from equestrian novices to experts to learn and grow their skills,” said Ellie Osberg, Hoofer Riding Club show and clinic coordinator.

The Hoofer Riding Club aims to provide fun and affordable horsemanship opportunities. The Club’s members foster horsemanship, inspire leadership, and create community through equine education while embodying the organization’s values of horsemanship, human and horse compassion, education, and dedication. All are invited to join the Hoofer Riding Club at any time throughout the year as well as five other outdoors clubs that make up the Wisconsin Hoofers in Madison, Wis.

More information about the riding clinic is available at union.wisc.edu/get-involved/ wud/wisconsin-hoofers/daniel- stewart-riding-clinic.