Hoofer Ski & Snowboard Resale

press release: The 56th Annual Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Resale will take place Dec. 7 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 8 a.m.-noon at Union South’s Varsity Hall and will feature local and national vendors with discounted new and used winter sports gear for the entire family.

Resale customers can expect items to include downhill and cross-country skis, snowboards, winter recreation apparel, and more at significantly discounted prices for customers of all ages. Event organizers recommend that customers bring height, weight, and European and standard boot/shoe size information for all those for whom they will shop.

Current vendors include the following: Bliz Eyewear; Expedition Supply Inc.; Extreme Ski and Bike; Fitzharris Ski and Sport; Focus Board Shop; Fontana Sports; Gear West; Lakewood Ski and Sport; Shepherd and Schaller; Sol Alpine; Wayne’s Ski and Cycle

“This is a unique experience in that we offer the largest ski swap event in the Midwest, with over 12,000 greatly discounted new and used products,” Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Club President Owen Tortora said. “Attendees are sure to find any equipment they desire, from top-of-the-line freestyle skis and snowboards, to goggles and jackets, to Nordic gear.”

The Hoofer Alpine and Nordic Ski Teams will also offer ski and snowboard waxing and sharpening at the Resale. Each waxing or sharpening service will cost $10 per snowboard or pair of skis.

The Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Club also welcomes individuals to each bring up to 10 items for the Club to sell during the Resale. To participate, an individual can drop off up to 10 items with on-site salespeople, who can assist in pricing the items, if needed. For information about items that the Club can accept, visit hoofersns.org/resale.

Proceeds from each sale will help fund the Club’s ski and snowboard teams as well as Club trips, including free ski trips with local non-profit groups, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County.

The Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Club hosts the resale, which has been an annual tradition for more than 50 years. The Club includes the Hoofer Alpine, Freestyle and Nordic Ski Teams. The Club is one of six outdoors clubs that make up the Wisconsin Hoofers, which has nearly 2,000 members, including students, staff, faculty and other community members. From sailing on Lake Mendota to climbing at Devil’s Lake, Hoofers welcomes people of all abilities to learn outdoor skills and enjoy outdoor activities.

More information about the Resale is available at union.wisc.edu/events-and- activities/event-calendar/ event/56th-annual-hoofer-ski- and-snowboard-resale.