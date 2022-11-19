Hope for the Holidays: Giving Thanks

media release: A Moment of Magic is a National 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to improve the quality of life of vulnerable and underserved children and inspire them to be brave, strong, and fearless through fun and engaging social wellness activities. Our chapter at UW-Madison has been able to grow over the last few years and reach children all across Wisconsin and the Midwest region. H﻿ope for the Holidays: Giving Thanks is an event for anyone who has supported us, volunteered with us, or wishes to know more about our organization! We will be hosting a night showcasing the accomplishments we have had in the past year, and what being a part of AMoM looks like in day to day life. The attire will be semi-formal, and there will be hors d'oeuvres, drinks, music, and fun all night long! The event will be hosted in Varsity Hall I&II at Union South (University of Wisconsin- Madison campus). We hope you will consider joining us for this magical night to celebrate together!