Hound-Dog Man

press release: USA | 1959 | 35mm | 87 min.

Director: Don Siegel

Cast: Fabian, Carol Lynley, Stuart Whitman

Teen singing sensation Fabian, only sixteen-years-old at the time of production, made his first big-screen appearance in this charming, bucolic period musical set in 1912. The simple story, based on a novel by Fred Gipson (Old Yeller) revolves around two hunting buddies (Fabian and Whitman) and their various romances with country women. “Fabian is surprisingly good; of course, he also sings” (Leonard Maltin). A beautiful 35mm color and CinemaScope print from the 20th Century Fox vaults will be shown.