RSVP for How High-Resolution Satellite Imagery Has Changed Ecological Research in Antarctica

UW Arboretum Winter Enrichment Virtual Lecture, 10 a.m., March 31

Michelle LaRue, associate professor, University of Canterbury. LaRue’s research focuses on understanding the biogeography and populations of marine predator species in the Southern Ocean. Her tools of choice tend to be high-resolution satellite imagery, spatial modeling, and working with citizen scientists. A passionate science communicator, LaRue’s work has been covered by the BBC, The Wall Street Journal, and National Geographic. Register by March 27.

media release: The 2022 lectures will be virtual on Thursday mornings, February 3 through April 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required. Talks will begin promptly at 10 a.m. (CST). Lectures will be recorded. A link to view the recording will be available to registered participants only. Recordings will be available for one week.

Register for the 2022 lectures» Students can register for free using the student registration form.

The Research Symposium will take place February 17. As always, it is a free event. Registration is required for the 2022 virtual symposium.