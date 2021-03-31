ONLINE: How to Talk About Vaccines (and Find Common Ground)

press release: Join Morgridge Institute for Research for a free Fearless Science virtual conversation to learn how to talk with others about vaccines.

Multiple COVID-19 vaccines are available, but some people are on the fence about getting their shot. Approaching a conversation with vaccine hesitant friends and family may be challenging.

Join scientists and public health experts for a special free webinar. You’ll learn how to talk with others and find common ground to help defeat the pandemic.

When you register, you will learn: 

  • Why some people are concerned about COVID-19 vaccines
  • How you can approach vaccine conversations 
  • Why empathy can help your discussions

Join experts and become an advocate for science and the COVID-19 vaccines. We’ll be joined by:

  • Dominique Brossard, PhD, MPS, professor and chair of Life Sciences Communication, UW-Madison
  • Tess Ellens, RN, BSN, immunization Coordinator with Public Health Madison & Dane County
  • Ajay Sethi, PhD, MHS, associate professor of Population Health Sciences, UW-Madison

Submit a question with your registration to help shape the conversation. Join us and learn more.

