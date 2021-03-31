ONLINE: How to Talk About Vaccines (and Find Common Ground)
Ajay Sethi is an associate professor, in hte Department of Population Health Sciences, School of Medicine and Public Health, UW-Madison.
press release: Join Morgridge Institute for Research for a free Fearless Science virtual conversation to learn how to talk with others about vaccines.
Multiple COVID-19 vaccines are available, but some people are on the fence about getting their shot. Approaching a conversation with vaccine hesitant friends and family may be challenging.
Register now for a free webinar March 31 at 4:30 p.m. CDT to learn more.
Join scientists and public health experts for a special free webinar. You’ll learn how to talk with others and find common ground to help defeat the pandemic.
When you register, you will learn:
- Why some people are concerned about COVID-19 vaccines
- How you can approach vaccine conversations
- Why empathy can help your discussions
Join experts and become an advocate for science and the COVID-19 vaccines. We’ll be joined by:
- Dominique Brossard, PhD, MPS, professor and chair of Life Sciences Communication, UW-Madison
- Tess Ellens, RN, BSN, immunization Coordinator with Public Health Madison & Dane County
- Ajay Sethi, PhD, MHS, associate professor of Population Health Sciences, UW-Madison
Submit a question with your registration to help shape the conversation. Join us and learn more.