ONLINE: How Trees Built the Midwest

media release: Learn stories behind four beloved trees that have shaped our region. Did you know that the popular Honeycrisp apples almost didn’t happen? What’s the possible link between Dutch elm disease and emerald ash borer issues in urban settings? Do you know that our state tree makes an important economic contribution to the state’s economy every spring? How about the relationship between birch trees, and higher social classes in Europe during the 1700s?

speaker: Jay Dampier, PhD, State Horticulture Outreach Program Manager, UW–Madison, Division of Extension