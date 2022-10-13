How We Created $50B of Value Using Machine Learning in Security

media release: CDIS RedTalks bring industry technology leaders to campus to share their exciting work and offer an insider perspective. Room 1240.

Raj Rajamani is the Chief Product Officer of SentinelOne, a leading provider of Cybersecurity solutions. Before SentinelOne, he was the first VP of Products at Cylance and spent a few years at McAfee earlier in his career.

In this talk, Raj will take you on a time machine ride to explore the technology used by leading Cybersecurity products. Starting with some of the earliest products from the 90s (signature based detection) through the 2000s that saw the advent of Intrusion Prevention technology and whitelisting, the 2010s in which AI/ML was used in a pioneering manner to the state of the art in the 2020s.

This RED Talk is hosted by Computer Sciences Professor Patrick McDaniel.