media release: Just as we can improve our physical health with regular exercise, we can improve our emotional well-being with a training program for the mind. At Wisconsin Idea Spotlight: Human Flourishing and the Mind-Body Connection, join our panel of experts as they discuss elements of our health we can’t see or touch, but that we certainly still feel. Speakers include neuroscientist and founder of the Center for Healthy Minds Professor Richard Davidson, chair of the UW Department of Family Medicine and Community Health Professor David Rakel, and integrative family medicine physician Adrienne Hampton. Learn about neuroplasticity and how research in the lab confirms that, by learning and practicing the well-being skills associated with awareness, connection, insight, and purpose, anyone can have a healthier mind, regardless of their external circumstances. This event is presented in partnership with the Center for Healthy Minds and the UW Department of Family Medicine and Community Health.

Free Admission, but Registration is required.