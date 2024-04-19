× Expand Michael Raymond Performers at the 2019 Humorology event.

media release: Humorology presents our show, "It’s A Small World." The show runs from April 18 to April 20, with April 18 being student or "Greek" night and April 20th being our final award ceremony where we announce the winner of Humorology 2024! If you attend Humorology, you will have the chance to watch hundreds of students divided into six separate casts as they perform their six unique, short musicals. Our shows are entirely directed, choreographed, and performed by students.

This year, Humorology is benefitting Logan’s Heart and Smiles. Logan's Heart and Smiles is a Madison based non-profit that builds accessibility and safety modifications for children with disabilities/special needs to empower their independence in their home. Your contribution will help Logan's Heart and Smiles achieve their mission to help families in need by providing reduced labor costs to help ease the burden these families face. With the funds donated from Humorology, Logan's Heart and Smiles hopes to purchase building materials for their home modification program to reach their five year goal of completing 200 projects. Logan’s Heart and Smile’s is an incredible organization that’s benefitting youth in need. Any donation is much appreciated! By buying a ticket, you help us work towards our goal of raising $500,000 for Logan’s Heart and Smiles!

We hope you can make it to this special event! Thursday night is Greek night; performing groups will purchase tickets through their houses and sell out the venue; no tickets will be available to the public. If you are a Humo alum, we recommend the Friday evening show. And if you want to see the award ceremony, it will be after the Saturday evening show.

During your transaction you will have the chance to give a performing cast credit for your ticket purchase. Please choose the appropriate group, or N/A if you are not purchasing for a specific cast's credit. This can only be assigned during the transaction, it cannot be assigned at a later time.