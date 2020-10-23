ONLINE: I Wish It So: Marc Blitzstein, The Man in His Music

Stream here: https://www.youtube.com/meadwitterschoolofmusic

media release: University Opera presents its first project of 2020-2021 in video format as it turns to the music of Marc Blitzstein.

I WISH IT SO: MARC BLITZSTEIN – THE MAN IN HIS MUSIC is a unique production that tells the story of composer Marc Blitzstein’s life by recontextualizing 23 stunning songs and ensembles from his shows, juxtaposing them with spoken excerpts from his working notes and letters, and tying it all together with a narration. The result is a dramatic, evocative, and enjoyable portrait of Blitzstein’s life and his art.

Free of charge to access; Donations accepted