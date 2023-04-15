Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

media release:

Ian Suhnje Koh, cello

Samuel Orlan, solo cello

Benjamin Davies-Hudson, violin

Amy Koo, violin

Alex Gallatin, violin

Jane Krasovich, violin

Erin Krasovich, violin

Alirio Chacin-Guerra, violin

Mira Katz-James, viola

Grace Kim, cello

Colette Mouton, bass

……

Program

Cello Suite No. 5 in C minor Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

I. Prelude

II. Allemande

III. Courante

IV. Sarabande

V. Gavotte

VI. Gigue

Lejanía Interior Arturo Márquez (b. 1950)

Concerto for Two Cellos Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741)

I. Allegro

II. Adagio

III. Allegro

Julie-O Mark Summer (b. 1958)

……

Ian Suhnje Koh is a senior undergraduate cellist pursuing Bachelor’s degrees in Music Performance and Computer Science.