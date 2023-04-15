Ian Suhnje Koh
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.
media release:
Ian Suhnje Koh, cello
Samuel Orlan, solo cello
Benjamin Davies-Hudson, violin
Amy Koo, violin
Alex Gallatin, violin
Jane Krasovich, violin
Erin Krasovich, violin
Alirio Chacin-Guerra, violin
Mira Katz-James, viola
Grace Kim, cello
Colette Mouton, bass
……
Program
Cello Suite No. 5 in C minor Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
I. Prelude
II. Allemande
III. Courante
IV. Sarabande
V. Gavotte
VI. Gigue
Lejanía Interior Arturo Márquez (b. 1950)
Concerto for Two Cellos Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741)
I. Allegro
II. Adagio
III. Allegro
Julie-O Mark Summer (b. 1958)
……
Ian Suhnje Koh is a senior undergraduate cellist pursuing Bachelor’s degrees in Music Performance and Computer Science.