Ian Suhnje Koh

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

Ian Suhnje Koh, cello

Samuel Orlan, solo cello

Benjamin Davies-Hudson, violin

Amy Koo, violin

Alex Gallatin, violin

Jane Krasovich, violin

Erin Krasovich, violin

Alirio Chacin-Guerra, violin

Mira Katz-James, viola

Grace Kim, cello

Colette Mouton, bass

Program

Cello Suite No. 5 in C minor        Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

I. Prelude

II. Allemande

III. Courante

IV. Sarabande

V. Gavotte

VI. Gigue

Lejanía Interior        Arturo Márquez (b. 1950)

Concerto for Two Cellos      Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741)

I. Allegro

II. Adagio

III. Allegro

Julie-O       Mark Summer (b. 1958)

Ian Suhnje Koh is a senior undergraduate cellist pursuing Bachelor’s degrees in Music Performance and Computer Science.

Music
608-263-5615
