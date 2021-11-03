ONLINE: Icy Matters: Race, Indigeneity, and Coloniality in Ice-Geographies

press release: CHE Environmental Colloquium

Jen Rose Smith, a dAXunhyuu (Eyak) assistant professor in the American Indian Studies Program and Department of Geography at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, will discuss critical Native Studies approaches to thinking through ice in three ways. First, ice as a material entity and a terrain of conflict; second, ice as a cultural and scientific imaginary; and third, ice as an analytic that produces a temporalized, universal logic of human historicity and futurity.