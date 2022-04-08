Illinois State Universitsy Wind Symphony
UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.
media release: Part of the College Band Directors National Association – North Central Division Conference.
Repertoire
Barfield: Invictus
Magnuson: the softest breath
Likhuta: Vivid Dreams for horn and wind ensemble
Hailstork: American Guernica
Stephenson: Symphony No. 2: Voices
Info
