Illinois State Universitsy Wind Symphony

UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

media release: Part of the College Band Directors National Association – North Central Division Conference.

Repertoire

Barfield: Invictus

Magnuson: the softest breath

Likhuta: Vivid Dreams for horn and wind ensemble

Hailstork: American Guernica

Stephenson: Symphony No. 2: Voices

608-263-5615
