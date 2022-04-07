Illuminating Connections: Resilience and Collaborations

press release:

WHAT: A celebration of WID's resilience through collaboration. An open house for researchers to learn how WID serves the campus and beyond.

WHEN: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm

WHERE: Discovery Building, UW–Madison

WHO: The event is free and open to the public. Campus researchers and community members are especially encouraged to attend.

Light refreshments will be served.