Illuminating Connections: Resilience and Collaborations

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release:

WHAT: A celebration of WID's resilience through collaboration. An open house for researchers to learn how WID serves the campus and beyond.

WHEN: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm

WHERE: Discovery Building, UW–Madison

WHO: The event is free and open to the public. Campus researchers and community members are especially encouraged to attend.

Light refreshments will be served.

Info

Careers & Business, Lectures & Seminars
608-316-4676
