ONLINE: Imagination’s Crucial Role in Confronting the Menace of Civilizatory Collapse/El papel crucial de la imaginacion ante la amenzana de colapso civilizatorio

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events are free and open to the public.

Presented by: Miguel Brieva

About the presentation: Homo sapiens is the only animal whose main guide is not instinct, but the ever changing ways in which he tells himself in each historical moment. Subsequently, instead of describing ourselves as homo faber (maker of tools), as it has conventionally been assumed, many thinkers suggest a more accurate homosymbolicus (creator of symbols) or homo narrans (based on his own narrative). And this is not a merely anecdotic issue, but a major one in order to understand our time and it’s possible drifting into the future, either if it´s hopeful or apocalyptic. It’s extremely relevant to understand in which ways our enormous creative potential -our most powerful tool-, is being invested nowadays, if we want to acknowledge the size of the challenge we´re facing. / El homo sapiens es el único animal que no se guía por el instinto, sino por el modo en que se narra a sí mismo en cada momento histórico. De ahí que, más que definirse, como tradicionalmente se ha hecho, como homo faber (hombre que fabrica herramientas), muchos pensadores sugieren un más correcto homo narrans u homo sombólicus. Y esto no es algo anecdótico, sino más bien crucial para entender nuestro tiempo y sus posibles derivas en el futuro próximo, tanto esperanzadoras como apocalípticas. Es importante conocer en qué se está invirtiendo a día de hoy nuestro enorme potencial creativo, nuestra herramienta más poderosa, para entender mejor las dimensiones del reto al que nos enfrentamos.