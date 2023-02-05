Imani Winds Studio Class

× Expand Shervin Lainez Five smiling people. Imani Winds

media release: The Wisconsin Union Theater's 2022-23 season continues to bring audiences opportunities to experience the avant-garde vibrancy of the performing arts with veteran dance phenomenon Pilobolus on Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. CST in Shannon Hall at Memorial Union and Imani Winds on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. CST in Collins Recital Hall at the Hamel Music Center.

Known for its creative programs and exploration of genres, Imani Winds brings more groundbreaking artistry to Madison with a Feb. 5 performance of its program “Black and Brown” at Collins Recital Hall.

Noted for revolutionizing the wind ensemble repertoire, the group works to live its vision of steering the national conversation on instrumental music by commissioning composers of new music, training and mentoring the next generations of musicians, and implementing projects that highlight and strengthen the diversity of chamber music.

Its Feb. 5 program celebrates composers of color, including works by founding members Valerie Coleman and Jeff Scott and compositions created through the ensemble’s Legacy Commissioning Project (LCP). LCP began more than 10 years ago with a mission to commission 10 composers of color to create works for Imani Winds. The artists pursued this effort with the goal of LCP works expanding the definition of classical music while incorporating many cultures and non-traditional chamber music voices. Now, more than 20 years later, LCP continues to facilitate the creation of new works.

The Feb. 5 program will include:

“Titilayo” by Jeff Scott

“The Light is the Same” by Reena Esmail

“Aires Tropicales” by Paquito D’Rivera

Rubispheres No. 1 For Flute, Clarinet and Bassoon by Valerie Coleman

“Terra Incognita” by Wayne Shorter

“Belle Époque en Sud-America” by Júlio Medaglia

In addition to being skilled musicians, Imani Winds’s artists are educators and community leaders. Members of the group will host a free studio class that is open to the public from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Collins Recital Hall on Feb. 5. The artists will share the story of their more than 20-year journey of creative leadership as a primarily Black wind quintet. The story of their emergence as role models will dovetail into a conversation, titled “Today’s Conversations - Timely Discussions on Race, Diversity and Equity in Classical Music.” Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Single tickets are available now. Union Members save 10% on full-price tickets!

$65 / $50 / $30

UW-Madison Students: $10

Virtual: $25

Click here for the most up-to-date information about COVID-19-related health and safety protocols.