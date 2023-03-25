media release: Virtuosic saxophonist and composer Immanuel Wilkins' debut album, Omega, was named the #1 Jazz Album of 2020 by The New York Times. Wilkins has since released a second album, The 7th Hand, with his quartet featuring Micah Thomas on piano, Daryl Johns on bass, and Kweku Sumbry on drums. His riveting music is filled with empathy and conviction, inspired by what the quartet's music would sound like with a hand from divine intervention. The Brooklyn-based, Philadelphia-raised artist's work explores elements of critical thought, spirituality, and the Black experience.

