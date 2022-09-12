RSVP for Impacts of Past and Present Climate Change on Alpine Insects in Western North America

media release: Presented by Sean Schoville, Associate Professor of Entomology, and the current Director of the Center for Ecology and the Environment, UW-Madison, 11:30 am, Sept. 15.

Montane ecosystems of western North America provide a wonderful system to test a wide range of evolutionary and ecological processes, as environmental gradients across elevation and isolation among mountains provides opportunities to repeatedly study the relationship between climate variation and species distributional ranges. My research focuses on groups of insects that vary in habitat preference and dispersal ability, with the goal of understanding how past environmental change has shaped their biodiversity and how ongoing change impacts their conservation.

