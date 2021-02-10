ONLINE: Implicit Bias in Education and "The Niceties"
press release: Free follow-up panel discussion on The Niceties: A Conversation on Implicit Bias in Education
Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 6:30pm - Free
In an effort to extend the conversation about the themes in The Niceties, we're partnering with the UW Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement to create a panel discussion that is open to the public.
Attendance is free, but registration is required. Use the button below to register.
The Panel:
Renita Clayton (Moderator) - External Relations Administrator
Dr. Alex Gee - UW-Madison Alum
Lexi Gee - Graduate Student & UW-Madison Alum
Dr. Paul C. Harris - Associate Professor, University of Virginia
Jen Uphoff Gray - Artistic Director, Forward Theater