ONLINE: Implicit Bias in Education and "The Niceties"

press release: Free follow-up panel discussion on The Niceties: A Conversation on Implicit Bias in Education

Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 6:30pm - Free

In an effort to extend the conversation about the themes in The Niceties, we're partnering with the UW Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement to create a panel discussion that is open to the public.

Attendance is free, but registration is required. Use the button below to register.

The Panel:

Renita Clayton (Moderator) - External Relations Administrator

Dr. Alex Gee - UW-Madison Alum

Lexi Gee - Graduate Student & UW-Madison Alum

Dr. Paul C. Harris - Associate Professor, University of Virginia

Jen Uphoff Gray - Artistic Director, Forward Theater