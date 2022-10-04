Inca’s Hydraulics System and the Pre-Inca Stage

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events are free and open to the public.

About the presentation: Jose N. De Pierola will provide a review of vestiges of hydraulic infrastructure from the pre-inca an Inca time, reviewing their capacities to manage water supply and how they addressed the problems of that time to ensure supply as well as control effects of climate, i.e., rain, soil erosion, drought and others. There will be a special mention of Moche and Nazca cultures and drainage of ancient Macchu Picchu.

About the presenter: Jose N. De Pierola is a consultant and senior advisor in water resources management at Southern Peru Copper Corp. He is a recognized agricultural engineer with over 35 years of experience in different water engineering projects, planning, design, and management.

This event will be given live, in person in 206 Ingraham; however, you can also view it remotely via Zoom. Please pre-register to attend via Zoom HERE.