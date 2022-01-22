ONLINE: Indigenous Foodways

Friends of Allen Centennial Garden Winter Presentation Series. Registration for FACG members is free, the fee for nonmembers is $10 per session. (Please email info@allencentennialgarden.org if you need help with the discount code.)

press release: About the Presentation: “Indigenous Foodways” grows out of Cornelius’s work with the Intertribal Agricultural Council to bring a diverse array of historic seeds back to indigenous communities, to reconnect with the land through what we eat. Since 2019 cross campus collaborations have resulted in the establishment of an Indigenous Research Garden and sugarbush at the Arboretum. These collaborations are part of a larger effort to better incorporate indigenous perspectives and practices into the campus landscape and course curriculum. His focus is the relationship between the land and indigenous peoples prior to European colonization.

Speaker: Dan Cornelius, UW Madison Law School

Bio: Dan Cornelius is a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and an outreach specialist and researcher at the Great Lakes Indigenous Law Center, UW-Madison Law School. He provides technical assistance to Native American Tribes and Indigenous producers through the Intertribal Agricultural Council. Cornelius teaches Land Education that focuses on Wisconsin’s historic and contemporary Indigenous foodways, a UW-Madison course for first year students with a similar upper-level companion course in the Horticulture Department. He also grows indigenous corn, beans, and squash, as well as harvesting wild rice and ranching in his free time.

**Please note that this is a virtual event. Zoom links will be sent to the email you used to register for the event 2 days, 2 hours, and 10 minutes before the event begins. You may need to check your spam folder.**