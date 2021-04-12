ONLINE: Indigenous Languages of Wisconsin: Reclaiming Past, Present and Future

media release: Monica Macaulay, Brian McInnes, and Omar Poler will give a brief overview of the Indigenous languages of Wisconsin in both historical and current context, focusing on their reclamation and revitalization by the Native Nations of the state, and illustrated with examples of community based language revitalization strategies. Finally, the presenters will discuss their work as part of Enwejig, a campus group advocating for awareness of the importance of Indigenous languages among the UW-Madison community and beyond.

This presentation is sponsored by the UW-Madison Language Institute with UW-Madison’s Languages Initiative, the Enwejig Indigenous Language Advocates, American Indian Studies, Language Sciences, the School of Human Ecology, and the SoHE Indigenous EcoWell initiative.