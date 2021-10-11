media release: Join Wunk Sheek at the Indigenous People's Day Powwow!

This is an event open to all students and the community. There will be a special in honor of Residential School survivors and the children that never made it home, so wear your orange. Educational discussions about the cultural importance of PowWows and the brief history of Residential Schools will also be held during the event. Finally, the Ho-Chunk color guard will be present as veterans hold a high importance in our communities and in cultural events.

Grand entry is at 7pm.