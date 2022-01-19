press release: Ruth Davis Design Gallery – January 19-April 10, 2022

Intercambios: Art, Stories, & Comunidad presents collaborative works from artists in Madison, Wisconsin, and Oaxaca, Mexico. Featuring painting, vibrant textiles, photography, printmaking, music, and video, the artists visually explore intersections of cultures, disciplines, concepts of art, belief systems, and community.

By examining these intersections, Intercambios allows for conversation about what it means to cross worlds; life and death, art and craft, and the borders between countries, and languages. The exhibition provides an essential platform for these artists to examine what they share and celebrates the diversity of contexts and perspectives that each provides.

Intercambios: Art, Stories, and Comunidad was developed with generous support from the Anonymous Fund, the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, and Latin American Caribbean and Iberian Studies.

Ruth Davis Design Gallery Hours

Monday-Tuesday: closed

Wednesday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 12–4 p.m.

By Appointment: cdmc@sohe.wisc.edu