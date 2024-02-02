Internal Affairs

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

WUD Film screening. R, 2002. Free.

For information on available assistive content for WUD Film screenings, please visit the Assistive Movie Screenings in the Marquee Theater page.

This event is intended for UW-Madison students, faculty, staff, Wisconsin Union members and their guests. Anyone can become a Wisconsin Union member.

Info

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Movies
Google Calendar - Internal Affairs - 2024-02-02 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Internal Affairs - 2024-02-02 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Internal Affairs - 2024-02-02 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Internal Affairs - 2024-02-02 18:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Internal Affairs - 2024-02-03 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Internal Affairs - 2024-02-03 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Internal Affairs - 2024-02-03 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Internal Affairs - 2024-02-03 21:00:00 ical