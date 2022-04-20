press release: We invite you to join the Nelson Institute for a screening and discussion of the film Into the Okavango, a National Geographic Documentary Film that follows explorers on a four-month, 1,500-mile expedition to save the river system that feeds the wetland wilderness of the Okavango Delta in Botswana. This Tales from Planet Earth Film Series event will feature a special discussion with Steve Boyes, the founder of Wild Bird Trust and National Geographic Explorer, and Nyambe Nyambe, the executive director of KAZA TFCA Secretariat. Boyes and Nyambe will lead a conversation about the efforts being made to protect the Okavango River Basin. They will also share more about the film and the ecological importance of the Okavango River Basin which provides water to about one million people and is home to the world’s largest population of African elephants.

Film screening: 7-8:30 p.m., Q&A: 8:30-9 p.m., The Marquee Cinema, 1308 W. Dayton St.

No registration required. Tickets will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating will begin at 6:30 p.m.