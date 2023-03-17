media release: USA | 1953 | DCP | 78 min.

Director: William Cameron Menzies; Cast: Jimmy Hunt, Helena Carter, Arthur Franz

“Gee, whiz!,” exclaims young David (Hunt), as he witnesses a flying saucer landing near his home. Soon, his parents and all the adults in his small town begin acting strangely and it’s up to David to confront the green, bug-eyed aliens and their giant-brained leader who controls the grown-ups! Filmed in glorious color and directed by former set designer Menzies, Invaders from Mars remains one of the most eye-poppingly delightful films of the 1950s, especially in this new 4K restoration from Ignite Films.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.