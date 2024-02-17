Invasion of the Body Snatchers

media release: USA | 1978 | DCP | 115 min.

Director: Philip Kaufman

Cast: Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Leonard Nimoy

One of the few remakes that equals its predecessor, this brilliantly crafted update of the 1956 sci-fi classic depicts an alien race’s covert attempt to gradually replace humans with emotionless clones. Though the time and setting have been changed to Me generation-era San Francisco, Kaufman’s film loses none of the original’s sinister atmosphere, slowly mounting suspense, or allegorical force. Lead performers Sutherland, Adams, Nimoy, Jeff Goldblum, and Veronica Cartwright make for an eccentric and memorable cast of characters. A new 4K DCP will be screened!

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.