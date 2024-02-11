RSVP for Invasive Forest Insects and Diseases in and on the Way to Wisconsin

Online

media release: The February lectures will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (CST). Virtual lectures will include automatic closed-captioning and automatic live transcripts. If you need an additional accommodation, please email Danielle Tanzer. Virtual lectures will be recorded and a link to view the recording will be available to registered participants only. Recordings will be available for one week. Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required.

February 15

Mike Hillstrom, forest health specialist, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Many invasive insects and diseases are impacting the health of Wisconsin’s forests, including spongy moth, emerald ash borer, oak wilt, and others. Hillstrom will discuss the status of pests already in the state and others in nearby states that are likely to arrive soon. Register by February 11.

