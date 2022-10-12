Investing in Our Future: The Organic 6% Solution

media release: Please join the UW Organic Collaborative as we welcome Dr. Kathleen Merrigan to campus for an evening presentation and discussion on October 12, 2022.

Reception 4:30-5pm, Talk 5:00-6:00, Q&A to follow, 1163 Mechanical Engineering (1513 University Ave | Madison, WI 53706)

Kathleen A. Merrigan is an expert in food and agriculture, celebrated by Time magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2010. Currently she is the Kelly and Brian Swette Professor in the College of Global Futures and executive director of the Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems at Arizona State University.

From 2009 to 2013, Merrigan was deputy secretary and COO of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where she led efforts to support local food systems and managed USDA’s $150 billion budget. She is known for authoring the law that established national standards for organic food and the federal definition of sustainable agriculture. Merrigan is a board member of Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture, a Trustee of CIFOR-ICRAF and an advisor to Astanor Ventures, Heartland Health Research Alliance, and the Organic Farming Research Foundation.

Merrigan holds a PhD in Public Policy and Environmental Planning from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Master in Public Affairs from University of Texas at Austin, and BA from Williams College.