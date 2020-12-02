ONLINE: The Invisible Universe

RSVP

press release: We invite you to join the UW-Madison Astronomy Department's virtual lecture series starting on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at  3:00pm. Professors Sebastian Heinz and Rich Townsend will kick off the series by speaking about “The Invisible Universe”. Future lectures will focus on the origins of life, the beginnings of our cosmos, and the nature of black holes.

Please RSVP and sign up for announcements of future events at go.wisc.edu/e7ocf2. You can join the  December 2nd event directly using the link go.wisc.edu/91u048; the Zoom virtual meeting space will open at 2:45pm CST, and the presentation will begin at 3:00pm CST. This event is free and open to the public.

We look forward to sharing a view of “The Invisible Universe” with you!

Info

Lectures & Seminars
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: The Invisible Universe - 2020-12-02 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: The Invisible Universe - 2020-12-02 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: The Invisible Universe - 2020-12-02 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: The Invisible Universe - 2020-12-02 15:00:00 ical