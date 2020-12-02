ONLINE: The Invisible Universe

press release: We invite you to join the UW-Madison Astronomy Department's virtual lecture series starting on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 3:00pm. Professors Sebastian Heinz and Rich Townsend will kick off the series by speaking about “The Invisible Universe”. Future lectures will focus on the origins of life, the beginnings of our cosmos, and the nature of black holes.

Please RSVP and sign up for announcements of future events at go.wisc.edu/e7ocf2. You can join the December 2nd event directly using the link go.wisc.edu/91u048; the Zoom virtual meeting space will open at 2:45pm CST, and the presentation will begin at 3:00pm CST. This event is free and open to the public.

We look forward to sharing a view of “The Invisible Universe” with you!