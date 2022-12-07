is//isn't reception

media release: is//isn't: A University of Wisconsin-Madison ceramics program exhibition, December 5 - 10.

Artists: Maisie Bailey, Morgan Baldinelli, Annika Carter, Gerit Grimm, Elizabeth Hammond, Anna Heinen, Anna Klein, Heather Kohmeier, Valen Monson, Maggie Sanders, Hanna Schelb, Beth Thelke, Elizabeth Varela-Montes, Christina West, and Violet Wong

Reception: Wednesday, December 7th, 6-8pm

Location: Art Lofts Gallery, 111 N Frances St, Madison

Featuring a variety of hand-built and wheel-thrown ceramics works demonstrating a range of techniques that reflect the unique perspectives of each participating artist.