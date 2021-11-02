ONLINE: Is Neoliberalism Over?

press release: Is neoliberalism over? Renowned scholars David Harvey & Costas Lapavitsas will discuss the future of capitalism in this free online event.

David Harvey is Distinguished Professor of Anthropology & Geography at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York (CUNY), and the Director of Research, Center for Place, Culture and Politics. His highly influential books include Rebel Cities: From the Right to the City to the Urban Revolution (2012); A Companion to Marx’s Capital (2013); Social Justice and the City (2009); A Brief History of Neoliberalism (2005); The New Imperialism (2005); Paris, Capital of Modernity (2005); Limits to Capital (rev. ed, 2007); Spaces of Capital: Towards a Critical Geography (2001); Spaces of Hope (2000); Justice, Nature, and the Geography of Difference (1997); The Condition of Postmodernity (1991); and The Urbanization of Capital (1985).

Costas Lapavitsas is a professor of economics at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London. He was elected as a member of the Greek Parliament for Syriza in January 2015. He is the author of numerous books including The Left Case Against the EU (Polity Press, 2018), Marxist Monetary Theory: Collected Papers (Brill, 2017), Word for word: Writings on the Greek Crisis (Athens: Topos Press, 2014), Profiting Without Producing: How Finance Exploits Us All (2013) and Crisis in the Eurozone (2012).

