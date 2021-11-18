ONLINE: Is the (Left) Populist Moment Over?

press release: Is the populist moment over? Join this panel of scholars, activists and public intellectuals to discuss the future of left politics globally.

CATARINA PRINCIPE is a social and political activist from Portugal, a member of Bloco de Esquerda (Left Bloc), and a contributing editor at Jacobin where she writes regular dispatches on European politics. She is the coeditor (with Bhaskar Sunkara) of Europe in Revolt: Mapping the New European Left.

DANIEL CHAVEZ is a Dutch-Uruguayan activist and fellow at the Transnational Institute (TNI). He cut his activist teeth at Uruguay's United Federation of Mutual Aid Housing Cooperatives (FUCVAM). He has written extensively on emancipatory politics and policy, including the co-edited books The New Latin American Left: Utopia Reborn (2008), Repensar lo público: Estado, sociedad y servicios básicos en América Latina (2018), and Public Water and Covid-19: Dark Clouds and Silver Linings (2020).

YANNIS STAVRAKAKIS is professor of political science at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, and the founder of the Populismus Observatory. He is the author of Populism, Anti-populism and Crisis, Lacan and the Political and The Lacanian Left and is the co-editor of Discourse Theory and Political Analysis.

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CO-ORGANIZED BY CONTER AND THE HAVENS WRIGHT CENTER, AND IS CO-SPONSORED BY THE JEAN MONNET EUROPEAN UNION CENTER OF EXCELLENCE FOR COMPARATIVE POPULISM.

