Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: Isabel Villanueva Senior Oboe Recital

Morphy Recital Hall

Humanities Building

Program

Six Metamorphoses after Ovid Op. 49 Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)

I. Pan

II. Phaeton

III. Niobe

IV. Bacchus

V. Narcissus

VI. Arethusa

Songs of the Warrior Jim Territo (b. 1978)

I. Conquest

II. The Village Girl

III. Torn Open

IV. Got this Wound

Three Pieces for Oboe and Piano Michael Head (1900-1976)

II. Elegiac Dance

III. Presto

Brokenvention Alyssa Morris (b. 1984)