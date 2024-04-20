Isabel Villanueva
UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.
media release: Isabel Villanueva Senior Oboe Recital
Morphy Recital Hall
Humanities Building
Program
Six Metamorphoses after Ovid Op. 49 Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)
I. Pan
II. Phaeton
III. Niobe
IV. Bacchus
V. Narcissus
VI. Arethusa
Songs of the Warrior Jim Territo (b. 1978)
I. Conquest
II. The Village Girl
III. Torn Open
IV. Got this Wound
Three Pieces for Oboe and Piano Michael Head (1900-1976)
II. Elegiac Dance
III. Presto
Brokenvention Alyssa Morris (b. 1984)