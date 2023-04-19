Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

media release:

Isabelle Krier, violin

William Preston, piano

……

Program

Violin Sonata in A Major César Franck (1822–1890)

Violin Concerto No. 2 in G Minor Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)

……

Isabelle Krier is a senior at the University of Wisconsin–Madison graduating in May 2023. She has been studying violin with professor David Perry and will be playing Franck and Prokofiev in her Senior Recital.