Isabelle Krier
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.
media release:
Isabelle Krier, violin
William Preston, piano
Program
Violin Sonata in A Major César Franck (1822–1890)
Violin Concerto No. 2 in G Minor Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)
Isabelle Krier is a senior at the University of Wisconsin–Madison graduating in May 2023. She has been studying violin with professor David Perry and will be playing Franck and Prokofiev in her Senior Recital.