Isabelle Krier

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

Isabelle Krier, violin

William Preston, piano

Program

Violin Sonata in A Major      César Franck (1822–1890)

Violin Concerto No. 2 in G Minor     Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953)

Isabelle Krier is a senior at the University of Wisconsin–Madison graduating in May 2023. She has been studying violin with professor David Perry and will be playing Franck and Prokofiev in her Senior Recital.

Music
608-263-5615
