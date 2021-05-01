ONLINE: it's good to watch the rain from a dry place

press release:This Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Amanda Kolsch (BS Dance, Pilates Certificate, 2021) and the UW-Dance Department present her Senior Honors Concert "it's good to watch the rain from a dry place." The concert will be streamed live on the Dance Department's Youtube channel. Donations may be made here to the Dance Department.

This concert explores the effects of pre-collegiate dance training on young dancers. Kolsch will present seven solos created in collaboration with the dancers that will touch on topics of body image, injuries, perfectionism, exhaustion and more.

artist statement: This concert is about pre-collegiate dance training and its lasting effects on young dancers. All pieces were made based on the dancer's personal experience and all choreography was made in collaboration with each dancer. The goal of this process was to provide a place for my cast to discuss and gain some closure on some of their individual experiences from their pre-college dance training through discussion, collaborative choreographic creation, and performance.

It feels so thrilling to see this work on stage, even if most of the audience is virtual, after a year of the unknown and no performances. My dancers and I have worked so hard for the past year to make this show happen and it feels unreal. I knew I wanted to create a concert for this award since I was a part of my first senior honors research process as a sophomore (Thanks Elisa). This senior honors process is special to me and I am so happy to be able to create this concert with my cast for you all. I want to thank my cast, crew, Andrea Harris, Mary A. Brennan, Claude Heintz, Kelly Kwiatkowski, and the UW Dance Department in general for making today happen. Dance and live performance are a gift and I feel so blessed to get to share them again.

PROGRAM

existing in insecurities

Choreographer: Amanda Kolsch, in collaboration with dancer

Music: “Here’s What You’re Missin” by Bing & Ruth

Dancer: Emma Miquelon

This piece is about the ongoing issues of negative body image in the dance industry.

“the state of being isolated from an activity to which one should belong”

Choreographer: Amanda Kolsch, in collaboration with dancer

Music: “Albatross (2018 Master)” by Fleetwood Mac, text by Jessica Jacobs and Amanda Kolsch, voice of Jessica Jacobs

Dancer: Jessica Jacobs

This piece is about the all-or-nothing mindset of being injured in dance that leaves students with a lack of accommodations that alienates them while injured.

through the mirror

Choreographer: Amanda Kolsch, in collaboration with dancer

Music: “Sleeper Cab” by Pllush

Dancer: Sarah Langdon

This piece is about the pressure dancers are put under to be perfect and the assumption that everyone grows at the same pace.

spiraling

Choreographer: Amanda Kolsch, in collaboration with dancer

Dancer: Ellie McShane

This piece is about teachers and other adults in the dance community encouraging students to accept exhaustion as the norm.

hyper/aware

Choreographer: Amanda Kolsch, in collaboration with dancer

Music: “Having No Head” by The 1975

Dancer: Jessica Billings

This piece is about body commentary in the dance world and the focus on aesthetic over function for dancers and their bodies.

(un)sustainable

Choreographer: Amanda Kolsch, in collaboration with dancer

Music: “Area C” by Chicano Batman

Dancer: Brooke Schroeder

This piece is about finding the balance between working hard and constantly working.

without rain, nothing grows

Choreographer: Amanda Kolsch

Music: “TESSELLATE” by BAYNK & Tei Shi

Dancer: Amanda Kolsch

This piece is about the normalization of constant competition in the dance world leading to a lack of value in individuality while placing dancers against each other.

