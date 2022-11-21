Jack Thorpe

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

UW Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. Free I No ticket required.

media release: Saxophonist Jack Thorpe is currently pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in saxophone performance and literature from the University of Illinois where he serves as the saxophone studio teaching assistant.

Info

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Music
608-263-3437
Google Calendar - Jack Thorpe - 2022-11-21 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jack Thorpe - 2022-11-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jack Thorpe - 2022-11-21 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jack Thorpe - 2022-11-21 19:30:00 ical