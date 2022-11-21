Jack Thorpe
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. Free I No ticket required.
media release: Saxophonist Jack Thorpe is currently pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in saxophone performance and literature from the University of Illinois where he serves as the saxophone studio teaching assistant.
