Jackie Hayes
UW Memorial Union - Der Rathskeller 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Jackie Hayes has “it.”
At least as much as “it” is still a thing, which luckily it is. On her brilliant, impossibly good debut EP, “There’s Always Going to Be Something,” Hayes, only 21 years old, establishes herself as a musician with a clear vision, an abundance of talent, a keen ear for melody and a whole lot of heart.
